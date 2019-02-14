Airbus to halt A380 production in 2021 | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
It's the end of the line for Airbus's ambitious A380 super jumbo, which was supposed to revolutionise air travel. The European aviation giant has begun the initial descent to end the biggest project in the company's history. The double-decker A380 broke records when it first entered service in 2007.. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, a shift in the aviation industry has kept the plane from reaching new heights. #A380 #Airbus #A380production
February 14, 2019
