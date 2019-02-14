China's January trade data beats estimates | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China has received a welcome Lunar New Year's surprise in its latest trade data. Chinese exports surged last month, surprising analysts by bouncing back from a fall in December. It's keeping Beijng upbeat despite various signs of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. And as Laila Humairah reports, optimism is also in the air as US and Chinese officials try to hammer-out a deal to end their trade war. We get more on this with our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Washington. #ChinaTrade #China #ChinaEconomy
February 14, 2019
