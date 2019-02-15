POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New York and the Punk Scene | Music | Showcase
03:34
World
New York and the Punk Scene | Music | Showcase
Every decade can be defined by the music splashed across the airwaves. In the 1950s it was bebop. The sixties ushered in the British Invasion. While the nineties saw the rise of Seattle-based guitar-fueled grunge. But before that, in the seventies and eighties, a new sound was coming out of New York. It captured the gritty rebellious-ness of a city that never slept. One, that was on the cutting edge of underground culture. And now, one of the scenes' main influencers has released a book which captures the spirit of those days like never before. #PunkRock #NewYorkPunk #Showcase
February 15, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?