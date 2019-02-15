POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Should Haiti’s president step down?
13:21
World
Should Haiti’s president step down?
Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise has refused to quit, despite massive violent protests against him. He’s accused of mismanaging the economy and misappropriating development loans from Venezuela. We discuss whether he can survive the demonstrations and turn the economy around. Guests: Etzer Emile Economist and the author of the book 'Haiti Has Chosen to Become a Poor Country' Brian Concannon Director at the Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti Michael Deibert Visiting scholar at Franklin Marshall College #JovenelMoise #Haiti
February 15, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?