World Share

Should Haiti’s president step down?

Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise has refused to quit, despite massive violent protests against him. He’s accused of mismanaging the economy and misappropriating development loans from Venezuela. We discuss whether he can survive the demonstrations and turn the economy around. Guests: Etzer Emile Economist and the author of the book 'Haiti Has Chosen to Become a Poor Country' Brian Concannon Director at the Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti Michael Deibert Visiting scholar at Franklin Marshall College #JovenelMoise #Haiti