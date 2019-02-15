POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why do France’s Yellow Vests want Macron to quit?
15:10
World
Why do France’s Yellow Vests want Macron to quit?
After months of protests that have crippled France, President Macron launched what he calls a Grand Debate in town halls across the country to hear people’s grievances. We debate if this will be enough to satisfy protesters, or will their keep demanding he step down. #GiletsJaunes #yellowvests #Macron Guests: Alexandra Pauliat Executive producer of TRT World’s ‘Off The Grid’ documentary series Alexis Poulin Founder of the 'Modern World' news website
February 15, 2019
