Why Pakistanis are divided over Valentine’s Day

Religious hardliners in Pakistan are protesting against Valentine's Day saying it doesn't fit with their Islamic faith. One university has even pushed for February 14th to be called Haya Day, to celebrate the Islamic principle of modesty. But for many, the day means a welcome boost for business. Guests: Asif Luqman Qazi Special advisor to the Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Farzana Bari Director of Gender Studies at Quaid-e-Azam University #ValentinesDay #Pakistan #PakistanValentinesDay