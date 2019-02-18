POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Riot Grrrl: Redefining Punk | Music | Showcase
08:35
World
Save for a few bands, it can be argued that the majority of male presence in punk music was about cutting it loose and avoiding responsibility. But when women claimed the movement as their own they turned punk on its head. And transformed it into a manifesto about female rights. These brave daredevils went around challenging a system that worked hard to ignore their voice. To find out how it all happened, Showcase is joined by Vivien Goldman. Known as the 'professor of punk,' she is a journalist, writer and musician who is about to publish her new book 'Revenge of the She-Punks'. #RiotGrrrl #PunkRock #Showcase
February 18, 2019
