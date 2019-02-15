POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: Trump to declare emergency to build wall
02:24
World
The Trump Presidency: Trump to declare emergency to build wall
It was a controversial promise but he insists he will deliver. US President Donald Trump says he will declare a national emergency to get the funding he wants to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. Both houses of Congress have passed a spending bill that prevents another government shutdown. But it does not include nearly eight billion dollars Trump has demanded for his wall. #wall #Trump #BorderWall
February 15, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?