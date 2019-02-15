POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Erdogan's meeting with Putin and Rouhani expose differences and common interests
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an end to the suffering in Idlib, where a shaky ceasefire is barely holding. He was meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in Sochi. Russian President Vladamir Putin reiterated that the presence of fighters in Syria's last rebel stronghold shouldn't be tolerated and that a final solution was needed. Guests: Yaser Tabbara Senior Fellow at Omran Centre Murat Yetkin Former editor-in-chief at Hurriyet Daily News #SochiTalks #Erdogan #Putin #Syria
February 15, 2019
