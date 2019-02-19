POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
West Bank Schools: Israeli drills limit Bedouin access to schools
01:46
World
West Bank Schools: Israeli drills limit Bedouin access to schools
In the Oslo II Accords, Israel agreed to withdraw its military from most of the occupied West Bank, including what's known as Area C. But Area C is under exclusive Israeli control, and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians there are trying hard just to live their daily lives. Sarah Balter explains how their presence is affecting Bedouin families, and access to education. #WestBank #WestBankSchools #Israel
February 19, 2019
