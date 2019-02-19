World Share

69th Berlin Film Festival | Festivals | Showcase

The 69th Berlin International Film Festival has come to an end. Dieter Kosslick's last outing as the event's director surprisingly left a sour aftertaste with festivalgoers. And a majority of the movies in the line-up received bad reviews from critics. To learn more about them, Showcase is joined by film critic Alex Billington who was there at Berlinale 2019 all festival long. #Berlinale #Cinema #Showcase