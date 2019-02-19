POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cruelty on Australia’s Christmas Island? | EU blacklists Saudi | Iran v Israel
54:39
World
Cruelty on Australia’s Christmas Island? | EU blacklists Saudi | Iran v Israel
Australia’s Christmas Island Detention Centre was described as hell by those forced to live there. So why is the government reopening it? Also, the EU puts Saudi Arabia on a dirty money blacklist. How will it impact Riyadh’s standing on the international stage? And Is Israel seeking war with Iran? Tehran has accused the US and Israeli governments of conspiring for conflict. #AustraliaChristmas #blacklist #IranIsrael
February 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?