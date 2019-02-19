POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australia’s controversial Christmas Island Detention Centre
03:04
World
Australia’s controversial Christmas Island Detention Centre
Last week the Australian government experienced one of its most embarrassing defeats after the opposition managed to pass a bill allowing sick refugees held in offshore detention centres to get medical treatment in Australia. It was the first time in 80 years a sitting government had lost a vote on its own legislation. In apparent retaliation, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the reopening of the controversial Christmas Island Detention Centre to protect his country’s borders. Hyder Abbasi reports. #Australia #OffshoreRefugeeCamps #Ireland
February 19, 2019
