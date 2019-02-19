POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why has the EU blacklisted Saudi Arabia?
Why has the EU blacklisted Saudi Arabia?
Saudi Arabia has multiple allies in Europe, but that didn’t stop the EU putting them on a ‘dirty money’ blacklist. Brussels accused Riyadh of having lax controls on terrorism financing and money laundering. The decision hasn’t just angered the kingdom. The United Kingdom was quick to jump to the defence of their Arab ally. That doesn’t hide the fact that relations between Saudi and Europe aren’t what they used to be. Nevertheless, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman still has friends elsewhere. Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan just welcomed him with open arms on an official visit to Islamabad. So, will the EU's decision have any real implications for Riyadh? Guests: Salman al Ansari Saudi writer and political commentator Klaus Jurgens Political analyst #SaudiArabia #TerrorList #blacklist
February 19, 2019
