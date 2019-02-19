What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

BizTech Share

France's rich benefiting the most under Macron | Money Talks

The French government's so-called 'Great National Debate' designed to diffuse the Yellow Vest movement has passed its halfway point. As President Emmanuel Macron tours the country, it's become increasingly clear the resentment and economic anxiety that have fueled months of protests are deeply rooted. Paolo Montecillo gave us an update on the mounting pressure Macron is under to walk-back some of his business-friendly policies. #Macron #YellowVest #Protest