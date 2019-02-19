BizTech Share

People cash in on collectible toys | Money Talks

Global sales of collectibles are on the rise, boosted by fans, young and old. And there's money to be made. Original Star Wars figures have been known to sell for $25,000, while 1959 Barbie dolls have sold for nearly as much. These days, action figures, dolls and play-sets are among the biggest sellers - as children build their collections, and adults relive their childhoods. Nick Harper reports from the New York Toy Fair. #Toys #Lego #AI