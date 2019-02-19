POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South African eatery makes the cut on the world stage | Money Talks
BizTech
The first 'World Restaurant Awards' have been held in Paris, crowning the best kitchens on the planet. Unlike other honours, they mostly recognise more affordable restaurants and are less stuffy, featuring categories such as 'Instagram Account of the Year', 'Ethical Thinking' and even best 'Tattoo-Free Chef'. And taking out the top award for the world's best restaurant was small South African seaside eatery, Wolfgat. #Foodie #Travel #SA
February 19, 2019
