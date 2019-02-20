World Share

The art of Gil Bruvel | Artists | Showcase

Gil Bruvel completed his first oil painting at the age of twelve. Over the years he got away from the 2D approach and started creating works that have many sides and meanings with clean, sharp lines. And today his creations are not only simple but reflects deeply into the inner psyche between humanity and nature. And to learn more, Showcase is joined by the artist himself, Gil Bruvel.