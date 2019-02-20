POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bangladesh has called for a safe zone for Rohingya inside Myanmar, would it work?
16:47
World
Bangladesh's Foreign Minister wants Russia, China and India to help establish a safe zone for Rohingya refugees inside Myanmar. Is it possible? Guests: Nyo Ohn Myint Director of Myanmar's Center for Peace and Reconciliation Sultan Mahmud Sharif President of the UK chapter of Bangladesh’s Awami League. Azeem Ibrahim Author of the Rohingyas - Inside Myanmar's Genocide #Rohingya #Bangladesh #SafeZone #Myanmar
February 20, 2019
