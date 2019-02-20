Screen Time Harm: Is 'screen time' delaying children's development?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
We live in an age where some of us have more screens than friends. The issue of whether screen time is bad for children has become a battlefield. While some argue screen time is harmful others says the evidence on the issue is poor quality. So does screen time cause harm to children? Joining us in Sydney is Joanne Orlando, researcher in technology and learning at Western Sydney University, joining us in the studio is Sally Payne, occupational therapist, Leyla Preston, founder of Motherhood Diaries and Nisha Dogra, Professor of child psychiatry at Leicester University. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Screentime #Development #Children
February 20, 2019
