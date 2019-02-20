BizTech Share

Government unveils $4.8B bailout for Eskom | Money Talks

South Africa's Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni has delivered some uncomfortable truths about the state of Africa's second-biggest economy. He announced a 4.8 billion-dollar bailout for the state-owned power utility, Eskom. Investors are focused on the possibility of a convincing turnaround strategy for the heavily indebted firm, as government tries to prevent the South African economy from slowing even further. Melanie Rice was there and filed this report, she also joined us on the show to give us some budget highlights. #SA #Budget# #Eskom