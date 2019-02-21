World Share

20 Instruments in 1: Brunettes Shoot Blondes | Music | Showcase

Do you remember when Garage Band first came out? We all took a stab at making songs on our computers, didn't we! It was so empowering to be able to compose music using our keyboards. Well in Ukraine, a group of musicians have taken things further by creating their own studio full of instruments, not on a laptop, but on a piano. And it's 200 hundred years old. Take a look. #Piano #Music #Showcase