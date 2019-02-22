World Share

Sierra Leone’s rape crisis | Tunisia’s anti-sodomy law | Halting HIV in India

Reports of sexual violence hit record highs in Sierra Leone. The government has declared a national emergency. Will it make a difference? Also, Tunisia takes on its anti-sodomy laws after an alleged rape victim says he was abused by police after reporting his ordeal. And we speak to Ashok Alexander, the man many credit with preventing an aids catastrophe in India.