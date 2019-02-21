Taxing The Rich: Solving the world’s economic problems?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What is the answer to reducing wealth inequality? For decades many have suggested it's as easy as high taxes on the rich, giving more to the poor. But more progressive ideas are being discussed by such people as billionaire Bill Gates. Can the rich be trusted to come up with a plan that benefits all? Joining us is Robert Palmer, Executive Director of Tax Justice UK; Irem Guciri, Research fellow at Said Business School; David Clarke, Head of Policy and Advocacy at Positive Money, a not-for-profit organisation based in London and Brussels that campaigns for various monetary reforms and Chloe Westly, Campaign Manager at UK Taxpayers Alliance. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Tax #AlexandriaOcasioCortez #WealthTax
February 21, 2019
