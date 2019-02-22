POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: More states join lawsuits on border wall order
Around 60 organisations across the United States have now joined the 16 states who are taking Donald Trump to court to try to overturn his declaration of a National Emergency. Trump made the decision last week after failing to persuade lawmakers to give him the money to build a wall along the border with Mexico. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Mexico, #US, #Trump
February 22, 2019
