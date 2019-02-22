POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
14:45
World
Buhari calls for police to be ruthless during polls. Is he opening doors for abuse of power?
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the police to ruthlessly crack down on anyone caught tampering with ballots after the election commission delayed the poll. His opponents say Buhari’s threat is an abuse of power. Guests: Kayode Ogundamisi Member of Buhari's presidential campaign Segun Showunmi Campaign spokesman for the opposition leader Atiku Abubakar #NigeriaDecides #BuharivsAtiku
February 22, 2019
