Can the UK stop Shamima Begum and her baby from returning home?
19:28
World
Can the UK stop Shamima Begum and her baby from returning home?
The British government has revoked the citizenship of British teen Shamima Begum, who had joined Daesh. She says the revocation is unjust, and critics say the UK has violated international law. Guests: Ajmal Masroor Imam and member of the Muslim Council of Britain Paul Stott Research fellow at the centre on radicalisation and terrorism at the Henry Jackson Society #ShamimaBegum #ISISBrides
February 22, 2019
