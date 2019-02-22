POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One: Interview with Hamdullah Mohib, National Security Adviser of Afghanistan
05:00
World
At the Munich Security Conference, there is a lot of talk about US's apparent desire to start disengaging from the world, particularly from its role in armed conflicts like Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, that's made the Afghan delegation nervous. They look at the US and Russian efforts to start engage in talks with the Taliban with a degree of nervousness. Are the Afghans ready to defend themselves? TRT World's correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood talks to Dr. Hamdullah Mohib, National Security Adviser of Afghanistan, in One on One Express. #HamdullahMohib #OneOnOne #Afghanistan
February 22, 2019
