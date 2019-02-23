EU ministers discuss pursuing US trade deal | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
European ministers met in the Romanian capital Bucharest to discuss how to start trade negotiations with the US. The EU wants to get a Transatlantic deal going as soon as possible, to steer clear of a tariff bump on its car exports. Meanwhile, the US president is mulling over the results of an investigation into car imports he instructed. Laila Humairah has more with Kevin Ozebek commenting from Brussels. #Tradedeal #Transatlantic #Tariffs
February 23, 2019
