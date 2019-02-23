POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nike’s shares slip after sneaker malfunction | Money Talks
06:40
BizTech
Nike’s shares slip after sneaker malfunction | Money Talks
Nike is again at the centre of a sporting blow out. One of its shoes malfunctioned while on the foot of Duke University's Zion Williamson during one of the biggest college basketball games of the season. It caused an outcry on social media and wiped more than a billion dollars off of Nike's market cap. For more on this Brand Finance Managing Director Richard Haigh joins us from London. #NikeSharePrice #NikeShares #Nike
February 23, 2019
