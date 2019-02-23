BizTech Share

Nike’s shares slip after sneaker malfunction | Money Talks

Nike is again at the centre of a sporting blow out. One of its shoes malfunctioned while on the foot of Duke University's Zion Williamson during one of the biggest college basketball games of the season. It caused an outcry on social media and wiped more than a billion dollars off of Nike's market cap. For more on this Brand Finance Managing Director Richard Haigh joins us from London. #NikeSharePrice #NikeShares #Nike