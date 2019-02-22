World Share

DC Direct: Trump's national 'emergency'

After finally signing a spending bill that keeps all government agencies funded through September, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on the same day in order to get the money he needs to build his border wall along the southern border of the US. But does Trump actually have this authority, and what kind of message does this send moving forward? Tune into #DCDirect as we speak with Constitutional Attorney Amos Jones, Democratic strategist Anisha Singh, and former US Senate Nominee Rob Arlett to discuss Trump’s latest national emergency. #Trump #BorderWall #NationalEmergency