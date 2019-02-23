World Share

Repatriating Daesh: Countries reluctant to take back Daesh fighters

Of the estimated 40-thousand foreigners who went to fight for Daesh in Iraq and Syria, around seven-thousand were from Western Europe. Following the terror group's military defeat, around 800 are now being held by the Syrian Democratic Forces in northern Syria. Both the SDF and President Trump have demanded they be sent home, but as Simon McGregor-Wood reports, European governments are reluctant to take them back. #Daesh #Deash #DaeshFighters