Plastic Waste Crisis: South Korea's plastic waste a serious problem
02:33
World
Recycling is a serious business in South Korea. Its households have one of the highest rates of recycling in the world. They separate more than 50 percent of their waste for reuse. But they're also seriously undermining these environmental efforts by being some of the world's largest consumers of disposable plastic. South Korea is now struggling to get rid of all of its waste. #recycling #SouthKorea #PlasticWaste
February 24, 2019
