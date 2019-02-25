BizTech Share

Flexible phones and 5G technology trend at Mobile World Congress | Money Talks

The headliners of this year's Mobile World Congress are devices that combine the compact convenience of smartphones with the full-sized functionality that tablets offer. But while folding phones are easier to fit in your pocket, you could have trouble fitting them into your budget. To unpack the new developments in technology we were joined by Bob O'Donnell in Barcelona. He's the president and chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research. #FlexiblePhones #5g #MobileWorldCongress