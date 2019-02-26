POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela in Turmoil: Clashes continue along Colombian border
02:20
World
Venezuela in Turmoil: Clashes continue along Colombian border
As the Lima Group met in Colombia, there were fresh clashes on the border with Venezuela, where a humanitarian aid convoy was blocked by Venezuela's military on Sunday. The aid has become another flashpoint, with Nicolas Maduro saying Washington is using it as a political tool. But the Lima Group insists the ICC declare the Venezuelan president's order to block the delivery a crime against humanity. Also at the meeting in Bogota were the Venezuelan opposition leader and the US vice president. #VenezuelaCrisis #Venezuela #Maduro
February 26, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?