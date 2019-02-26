World Share

Venezuela in Turmoil: Clashes continue along Colombian border

As the Lima Group met in Colombia, there were fresh clashes on the border with Venezuela, where a humanitarian aid convoy was blocked by Venezuela's military on Sunday. The aid has become another flashpoint, with Nicolas Maduro saying Washington is using it as a political tool. But the Lima Group insists the ICC declare the Venezuelan president's order to block the delivery a crime against humanity. Also at the meeting in Bogota were the Venezuelan opposition leader and the US vice president. #VenezuelaCrisis #Venezuela #Maduro