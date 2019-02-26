POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
After church abuse summit, will Vatican press into action?
15:57
World
After church abuse summit, will Vatican press into action?
Survivors of child sex abuse confront the Vatican’s summit on the global scandal. We hear why some didn’t think Pope Francis lived up to the meeting’s hype, while a Catholic priest explains why he’s hopeful that change is happening. #ChurchSexAbuse #VaticanSummit #Vatican Guests: John Delaney Church abuse survivor Father Robert Gahl Associate professor at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross Mike McDonnell Local Director at SNAP
February 26, 2019
