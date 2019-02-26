World Share

Black Orchards: Azerbaijan and Armenia’s wars | Focal Point

In an award-winning documentary, TRT World’s Oubai Shahbandar embeds with the Azerbaijan military and travels to the frontlines with Armenia. Tensions between the two rivals—who fought a war from 1988-1994—threaten to heat up again over Armenia’s occupation of the Karabakh region, which Azerbaijan wants back. We speak to Azerbaijani survivors of the 1992 Khojaly massacre, committed at the height of the war, as they seek justice… and explore whether two countries can ever truly find peace. #Azerbaijan #Armenia #Karabakh #Khojaly