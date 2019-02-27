POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Residents find ways to keep warm in winter
Idlib is the last opposition held Syrian province and is under threat of a regime offensive that could cause what the UN calls a 'catastrophic humanitarian disaster'. The harsh winter conditions and the war economy are also making life difficult. Many who now live in Idlib are displaced Syrians who have fled fighting in other parts of the country. Obaida Hitto reports. #SyrianWar #WarInSyria #SyriaWinter
February 27, 2019
