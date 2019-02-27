POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brompton Bikes: Folding bicycles might face border delays
02:34
World
Brompton Bikes: Folding bicycles might face border delays
As British politicians struggle with the least painful way for the country to leave the EU, the country's businesses are increasingly nervous about the end of free trade with the EU. The date of departure is March the 29th, and even if that's delayed, but companies that have got used to the smooth movement of trade across open borders are taking no chances as Simon McGregor-Wood has been finding out. #BromptonBikes #Brompton #Brexit
February 27, 2019
