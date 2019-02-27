POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What should happen to Daesh fighters and their families?
18:51
World
Thousands are fleeing Daesh’s final bastion of Baghouz in Syria, including foreign fighters and their families. Should their home countries revoke their citizenship or bring them back to face the law? Guests: Ajmal Masroor Imam and member of the Muslim Council of Britain Robin Simcox Fellow at The Heritage Foundation, specialising in terrorism and national security Matthew Brodsky Middle East analyst and senior fellow at Security Studies Group #Daesh #Deash #DaeshFamilies
February 27, 2019
