Trump's former lawyer testifies to US Congress | Money Talks
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified against him in front of Congress and the evidence he presented could be used to impeach the president. Back in November, Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion, bank fraud, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress. Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joined us from New York to help us understand the story better. #Liar #Allegations #Trump
February 27, 2019
