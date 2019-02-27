Turkcell focuses on digital services for growth | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tech and telecoms firms from around the world have been showcasing their wares at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which wraps-up on Thursday. Turkey's leading mobile phone operator, Turkcell, is represented at the event. The firm has announced partnerships to bring its full range of digital apps to Albania, Jamaica and Nepal. TRT World's Sibel Karkus caught-up with Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioglu in Barcelona. They talked about what the company has done to set itself apart from traditional telecoms. #Turkcell #Turkey #mobile
February 27, 2019
