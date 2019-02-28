POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Netanyahu’s alliance with ultranationalists sparks anger among his supporters
03:47
World
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has engineered a partnership with supporters of the late anti-Arab rabbi, Meir Kahane. The Prime Minister says the alliance with the ultra-nationalist Kahanists will keep his right-wing government in power after April's election. But some of his supporters aren’t happy. Randolph Nogel reports. #Netanyahu #Israel #IsraelPolitics
February 28, 2019
