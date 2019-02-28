World Share

Should Children Be Activists?

Protests are nothing new - there've been plenty, with campaigners marching for everything from climate change to gun control to Brexit. But what's new is that children are now organising and leading their own protests. How young is too young to be a political activist? Joining us is Dr Carolina Matos, Senior Lecturer in Sociology and Media at City University of London and here at the Roundtable is Terina Hine, a political campaigner who works for Stop the War Coalition and Amy Longland, Chief Operating Officer at My Life, My Say. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #ClimateStrike #ClimateChange #GretaThunberg