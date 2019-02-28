POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are India and Pakistan willing to wage nuclear war over Kashmir?
23:28
World
Are India and Pakistan willing to wage nuclear war over Kashmir?
Tensions are soaring between two nuclear neighbours, and conflict would impact the lives of one and a half billion people. India launched air strikes, and Pakistan shot aircraft down. Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan will release the Indian pilot that had been captured. But will India accept it as a peace gesture? We ask our panel what must be done to de-escalate the crisis over Kashmir. But our BJP guest suggests India is prepared for war if Pakistan fails to ‘eradicates terrorism’. Guests: Masood Akhtar Former Air Marshal for Pakistan Raman Malik India’s BJP Spokesman Mohammad Junaid Kashmiri anthropologist #Abhinandan #PakistanStrikesBack #IndiaStrikesPakistan
February 28, 2019
