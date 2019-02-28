POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US, North Korea cut summit short without deal | Money Talks
07:23
BizTech
US, North Korea cut summit short without deal | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have cut short their summit in Hanoi, after failing to reach an agreement on denuclearisation. The meeting was intended to lead to the first clear steps towards dismantling North Korea's nuclear weapons programme. The deadlock is a loss for South Korea, business owners there had high expectations for the Trump-Kim summit, hoping it could've led to investment opportunities in the north. Bruce Harrison has the story from Goyang, in South Korea. For more on summit, we spoke to Alison Evans in London. She's the Country Risk Senior Asia-Pacific Analyst at IHS Markit. #Nuclear #Investment #Sanctions
February 28, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?