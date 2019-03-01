World Share

New Sports in the Olympics

In the 21st century, sport has been forced to change. It's had to become more engaging, and more watchable for younger audiences. And the Olympics are no exception. In a move to reel in the next generation of fans, the IOC is set to put 'breakdancing' in the Games. We talked to breakdancing specialist DJ Renegade, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, World Surfing League CEO Sophie Goldschmidt and professional squash player Joey Barrington on their thoughts on the new direction the Olympics are heading.