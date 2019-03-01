New Sports in the Olympics

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
In the 21st century, sport has been forced to change. It's had to become more engaging, and more watchable for younger audiences. And the Olympics are no exception. In a move to reel in the next generation of fans, the IOC is set to put 'breakdancing' in the Games. We talked to breakdancing specialist DJ Renegade, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, World Surfing League CEO Sophie Goldschmidt and professional squash player Joey Barrington on their thoughts on the new direction the Olympics are heading. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #OlympicBreakdancing #SquashOlympics #2020Tokyo #2024Paris
March 1, 2019
