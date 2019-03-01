Istanbul Fellowship Programme 2019 | Literature | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
This next story is about a different kind of fellowship. It's a business meeting for the international publishing industry, happening in Istanbul. But where the 'fellowship' idea comes-in is the idea of professionals from the same field joining forces to create something great. Showcase sent the producer Nursena Tuter to see what kind of deals they were making. Two publishing experts who came to Istanbul for the Fellowship Programme. Ed Nawotka is the Bookselling and International News Editor at Publishers Weekly and Claudia Kaiser is the Vice President of Business Development for the Frankfurt Book Fair 03:06 #Istanbul #Fellowship #Showcase
March 1, 2019
