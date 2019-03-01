POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Survivors of the Khojaly Massacre
03:11
World
The Survivors of the Khojaly Massacre
This week marks the twenty-seventh anniversary of the Khojaly massacre. Hundreds of ethnic Azerbaijanis were killed in 1992 by Armenian separatists – who had taken over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region. The disputed territory has been in separatist Armenian hands since 1988. Omer Kablan travelled to Baku where he spoke to survivors of the Khojaly massacre and Azerbaijani officials about the future of this conflict. #Khojaly #Armenia #Karabakh
March 1, 2019
