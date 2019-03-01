POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NewsFeed – Video site bans comments on kids’ videos
YouTube has been under pressure after it was revealed pedophiles were using the site. Now it has taken some action to stop that from happening - Solange drops new music ‘When I Get Home’ - FESPACO film festival! Festival films: Rafiki (Dir. Wanuri Kahiu) – KENYA The Mercy of the Jungle (Dir. Joel Karekezi) – RWANDA Five Fingers for Marseilles (Dir. Michael Matthews) – SOUTH AFRICA Miraculous Weapons (Dir. Jean-Pierre Bekolo) – SOUTH AFRICA Keteke (Dir. Peter Sedufia) – GHANA aKasha (Dir. Hajooj Kuka) – SUDAN #FESPACO #filmfestival #NewsFeed
March 1, 2019
